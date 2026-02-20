Friday is overcast, with temperatures reaching 20C inland and along the coast, and 11C over the highest mountains, where snow on Troodos’ peak was 4cm in the morning.

Friday night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to 7C inland, 11C along the coast and 3C in the highest mountains, where frost will form.

During the day and overnight, winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Over the weekend and on Monday, clouds may bring isolated showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will record a slight increase on Saturday to above the seasonal average, only to start dropping as of Sunday.