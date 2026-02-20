The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) joined European partners in Sofia, Bulgaria, on February 19 and February 20, to coordinate the next stages of the SUSTAINET green business initiative.

The SUSTAINET project, co-funded by the European Union under the Erasmus+ programme, provides tools to improve environmental performance while promoting knowledge sharing through a European network.

The initiative fosters green business innovation and education both locally and internationally to support sustainable economic growth.

Project partners spent two productive working days assessing implementation progress and coordinating next steps for key work packages.

Participants placed particular emphasis on the development of tools and resources for Green Business Innovation Centres (GBICs).

The meeting also focused on the upgrading of vocational education and training as well as higher education programmes to enhance green skills.

“As one of the five project partners from Cyprus, Bulgaria and Greece, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry remains committed to supporting the establishment and operation of GBICs, actively contributing to the promotion of sustainable economic development and green innovation both in Cyprus and at the European level,” Keve said in a statement.

“The participation of the chamber in this transnational meeting confirms its commitment to strengthening the green transition of businesses, through collaborations, exchange of know-how and development of modern educational tools,” it added.