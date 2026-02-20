The Labour Inspection Department will focus on preventing falls from height in the coming months, following three serious workplace accidents in recent days, two of which were fatal.

Department director Aristodemos Economides told the Cyprus News Agency on Friday that in 2025 the construction sector accounted for 18 per cent of all workplace accidents. Trade unions SEK and PEO said construction also recorded the highest number of fatal incidents.

Economides said the department carries out around 5,000 worksite inspections per year. However, there are approximately 130,000 workplaces across the island, including 10,000 construction sites.

The same data is true across Europe and it would help if there were more inspectors available, he said.

The responsibility for worksite safety lies with the employer. “You can’t have an inspector for every worksite,” Economides said, explaining that the department focuses on areas where the problem is more acute.

Of the 5,000 annual inspections, 3,000 are conducted in the construction sector. Manufacturing accounts for 17.7 per cent of workplace accidents, hotels and catering 17.5 per cent, trade 14 per cent and transport 8.7 per cent.

In planning inspections, emphasis is placed on sectors with the most accidents.

The department inspects all workplaces, regardless of whether they hold a valid permit.

It also cooperates with the fire brigade on fire protection issues, particularly at large facilities where chemicals are handled.

Despite recent incidents, workplace accidents decreased by 6.9 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, by 32 per cent since 2020 and by 67.3 per cent since 2005.

As part of its prevention strategy, the department runs awareness campaigns and promotes a stronger health and safety culture. Around 20,000 workers participate in training programmes each year.

Programmes are offered by the Human Resource Development Authority (Anad), which also supports the Safepass scheme. Currently voluntary, the scheme aims to train 15,000 workers, though making participation mandatory will be discussed with social partners later this year.

A Safepass card is issued upon completion of training in the construction sector and remains valid for five years, after which retraining is required.

Over the past three years, 42 cases have been brought before the courts and fines totalling €533,200 have been imposed. In some cases, prison sentences were handed down.

A further 405 out-of-court settlements amounted to €567,800.

Where violations are identified, the department can suspend operations until employers comply with health and safety regulations. Over the past three years, 1,052 such prohibition notices have been issued.

Sek representative Vangelis Evangelou expressed grief over the loss of lives during work, saying that behind every accident “there is a family, children, relatives”.

“Workers are not statistical data, but people who went to work and never returned home,” he pointed out.

He said the most meaningful tribute to those who lost their lives would be to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Proper implementation of risk management systems could have reduced the number of accidents, he added.

“It is important for a risk assessment to be made in writing before the work begins,” he said, adding that for accidents to keep happening means the risk has not been taken properly into consideration.

Evangelou admitted that labour legislation provided for quite high penalties, however “human life is priceless” and the penalties could be higher and thus a better deterrent.

He also pointed out the importance of cultivating a health and safety culture, and for training to become compulsory.

PEO representative Nicos Andreou called for more frequent inspections, particularly in the construction sector, where he said safety measures remain inadequate.

He said the Safepass programme, still in its pilot phase, should become mandatory for all construction workers.

Andreou added that existing penalties are not a sufficient deterrent and should be increased, proposing fines of up to €80,000 and/or prison sentences of up to four years.

He urged workers to demand proper health and safety measures and to refuse to work if such protections are not in place.

“It is better to remain healthy and alive than to go to work for a day’s wage and lose your life,” he said.