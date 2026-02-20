On February 19, 2026, the first official presentation of the new BYD SEALION 5 DM-i took place in Cyprus. The event was hosted at BYD’s impressive showroom in Nicosia, a flagship, contemporary and innovative space, which is the first in Europe to be developed in accordance with the Brand’s new global standards.

In the presence of journalists, media representatives, influencers and motoring enthusiasts, guests had the opportunity to experience the new Super Hybrid SUV first-hand in a high-technology environment.

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, has unveiled its new family SUV, offering a modern and highly attractive alternative to conventionally powered SUVs.

The new model stands out for its exceptionally spacious passenger compartment, the largest in its class, as well as its generous standard specification, delivering outstanding value for money. With a strong emphasis on comfort, practicality and technology, the SEALION 5 DM-i is designed to meet the needs of the modern family, providing a comprehensive mobility experience.

Fuel efficiency, low running costs

At the heart of the model is BYD’s innovative Super Hybrid DM technology, which significantly enhances fuel efficiency and reduces running costs without compromising range or driving flexibility. In this way, the SEALION 5 DM-i combines the benefits of electric driving with the practicality of a hybrid SUV, making it an ideal solution for both daily use and longer journeys.

The BYD SEALION 5 DM-i is now immediately available, priced at €30,990 with the Electric Bonus, further strengthening its competitive position in the category.

With the SEALION 5 DM-i, BYD continues to invest in technologies that deliver sustainable, intelligent and efficient mobility, reaffirming its commitment to shaping the future of motoring.

For further information, please visit: www.bydauto.com.cy.