Cuba’s new ambassador in Nicosia Ruben Pino Martinez on Friday praised the “solidarity and hospitality” shown by Cypriots to his country.

“For years, Cuba has known how to appreciate the clear solidarity and hospitality of Cypriots in multiple situations, appreciating this mutual respect and admiration for Cyprus,” he said after presenting his credentials to President Nikos Christodoulides.

He added that with this in mind, “we maintain firm our principled positions in defending the right of [Cyprus’] inhabitants to have a dignified, prosperous, and strengthened nation”.

This nation, he said, should be “filled with actions and feelings of integration and values of coexistence, united by a peaceful future”.

He also said he is ready to “continue strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation” between Cuba and Cyprus, and work to ensure “that nothing and no one will jeopardise our deep and mutual will for understanding, as only two friendly nations can”.

Cuba and Cyprus have maintained diplomatic relations for over 65 years, and, thanks to alphabetical order, the pair sit next to each other at the United Nations general assembly.