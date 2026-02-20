The successful conclusion of the police operation that led to the confiscation of a large quantity of drugs is “a development of extreme importance for the protection of the society and the younger generation in particular,” President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

In a post on X, Christodoulides congratulated the police, the drug squad and state services for “working in a professional manner, methodically and with a high sense of duty”.

He said the “successive triumphs” in police operations demonstrated that “targeted actions are being systematically intensified, within the framework of a comprehensive strategy to combat crime”.

“The effort continues with a plan, consistency and determination, with the aim of continuously shielding the society and the sense of security among citizens,” he said.

On Thursday, two men aged 34 and 26 were arrested following the discovery of over 200kg of drugs, weapons and explosives at a residence in Strovolos.