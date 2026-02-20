Spain is “deeply concerned” about the ongoing division of Cyprus, the country’s new ambassador in Nicosia Mercedes Alonso Frayle said on Friday.

“As a close friend of Cyprus, Spain is deeply concerned about the division of the island since the military intervention of 1974 and the painful consequences of this division for both communities,” she said after presenting her credentials to President Nikos Christodoulides.

She added that Spain “strongly supports the territorial integrity of Cyprus, free from any international interference”, as well as the United Nations’ efforts towards “a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality”.

“We hope that in the near future, the parties involved will resume the negotiation process within the framework of the UN security council’s resolutions,” she said.

Away from the matter of the Cyprus problem, she said that Spanish students are “increasingly attracted to the excellent academic environment of Cyprus”, and that there is “still plenty of room for encouraging exchanges between peoples”.

“The relations between our two countries have a long history. You can be sure that during my term as ambassador to Cyprus, I will seek to maintain and further deepen the already excellent relations between our two countries,” she said.