Hermes Airports on Friday announced positive momentum for strengthening Cyprus’ air connectivity following its participation in CONNECT 2026 in Lublin, Poland.

According to the announcement, the Hermes Airports Air Service Development team “attended one of Europe’s leading and most strategically important route development forums”, held from February 17 to 19, 2026.

During the event, the team conducted 20 targeted meetings with airline partners, focusing on further enhancing connectivity at Larnaca and Paphos airports, securing new routes and expanding existing airline operations.

Discussions at the forum delivered particularly encouraging signals ahead of the upcoming summer season.

“Early booking trends from key markets including the United Kingdom, Poland, Scandinavia and Switzerland are performing strongly, while newer markets such as Spain and Italy are also showing promising momentum,” the company said.

“Notably, these emerging markets are beginning to generate a sustainable base of inbound demand,” it added.

Hermes Airports indicated that continued and focused promotion of Cyprus, alongside targeted engagement with specific traveller segments, will be essential to build further on this positive trajectory.

Looking ahead, early indications for the winter season are equally promising.

Several airlines have expressed interest in extending their seasonal programmes or transitioning to year round operations, reinforcing prospects for year round air connectivity.

Maria Kouroupi, Director of Aviation Development and Communication at Hermes Airports, said that discussions during the forum confirmed that the company’s agreements with airlines.

This, combined with coordinated initiatives across the tourism sector in recent years, have strengthened Cyprus’ market positioning and stimulated demand.

“While the outlook is encouraging, there is still considerable work ahead, particularly in further developing Cyprus as a year round destination and enhancing its international promotion, to ensure continued and sustainable growth in air connectivity,” she stated.

“Hermes Airports’ participation in CONNECT forms part of its long-term strategy to continuously enhance Cyprus’ air connectivity, support tourism and business activity, and create lasting value for the economy of Cyprus,” the company concluded.