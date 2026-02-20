Strovolos municipality officially took delivery on Friday of a new vehicle designed to strengthen its emergency response service, marking an upgrade to the municipality’s frontline operational capacity.

The vehicle was received at the municipal hall and supplied by A.G. Autoguru Ltd, following a specification process tailored to the daily demands of the service.

Municipal officials said the addition is expected to improve response times and effectiveness across all of Strovolos.

The vehicle has been custom built to support a wide range of uses.

These include the capture of stray dogs, the collection of dead animals, the removal of hazardous objects from roads, and rapid deployment during severe weather events.

“This is a modern and innovative vehicle, adapted specifically to the needs of the emergency response service,” the municipality announced.

The van is equipped with a rear ramp, animal cages, dedicated storage compartments and other functional fittings intended to support operations.

Officials said these features allow teams to carry out multiple tasks without the need for additional vehicles or equipment.

“The addition of this vehicle aims to optimise the work of the service in every area of the municipality,” the municipality affirmed.

The emergency response service plays a key role in addressing incidents that affect public health, road safety and environmental hygiene, often acting as the first municipal unit on the scene.