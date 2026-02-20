The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) and the Council of European Professional Informatics Societies (CEPIS), in cooperation with ten (10) public and private universities in Cyprus, and under the auspices of the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, are organizing a conference with the subject Strengthening Career Guidance especially those of girls in the fields of Information Technology and STEM.

Date: Tuesday 3 March 2026, duration 08:00-14:00, Nicosia, Cyprus

Language: Greek

Addressed to: teachers of all levels, trainers, teachers of primary education, teachers of high school, teachers of Information Technology and STEM, Career Counselors in schools and parents.

Objective: Enhancing the participation of young people – and especially of girls – in the fields of Information Technology and STEM: The role of teachers in shaping career choices.

This initiative sterns from worrying European statistical data, according to which Cyprus ranks among the last in terms of the participation of women in STEM professions. At the same time, these sectors are a driving force for digital transition, innovation, new forms of work/employment, addressing modern, social and technological challenges.

Enhancing the participation of girls in STEM professions is not only an issue of equality, but a strategic choice for the progress of Cyprus, improving competitiveness and creating quality professional opportunities for young boys and girls. Research shows that teams that include women produce more comprehensive and effective solutions to complex problems.

Particular emphasis is placed on the decisive role of teachers in shaping the attitudes, perceptions and professional choices of male and female students, through good practices and the cooperation of schools and higher education.

Co-Organizers:

Cyprus Computer Society and CCS Women

Council of European Professional Informatics Societies (CEPIS) and CEPIS – DiversIT charter

Under the auspices of: Cyprus Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth

In Collaboration with:

American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo

Open University of Cyprus

European University of Cyprus

Frederick University

UCLan University of Cyprus

University of Cyprus

University of Limassol

University of Nicosia

Neapolis University Paphos

Cyprus University of Technology

Supporters:

NetU Consultants Ltd

PeopleCert

Cyprus Computer History Museum

Info, Programme, Speakers and Registration on CCS website: www.ccs.org.cy