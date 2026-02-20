A Strong Anti-Bullying Message from the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation

John Christodoulou Calls for Schools Without Fear and Children with Confidence

The press conference for the presentation of the nationwide Student Video Competition “Together We Stop Bullying” was held with great success.

The event was attended by representatives of the media, educators, institutional stakeholders, parents, as well as prominent figures from the political and business community, including DIKO President Nikolas Papadopoulos, Member of the European Parliament Fidias Panayiotou, Andreas Mavroyiannis, Director of the Press and Information Office Aliki Stylianou, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry Stavros Stavrou, Chris Lazaridis, Costas Zorpas, KEAN CEO Pambos Panayiotou, Mike Spanos, Koullis Nicolaou, Andri Karantoni, Konstantinos Constantinou, and many others.

The initiative of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth and the MHV Group, received a warm welcome, confirming the strong interest of society in preventing and addressing school bullying, an issue that affects both children and parents.

In a fully packed hall, John Christodoulou, Founder of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, presented the vision behind the competition: schools without fear and children with confidence — achieved through the active participation of the children themselves.

As he stated:

“We are a small country, and only together can we be strong. We all share responsibility: parents, teachers, the state, and society. If our children grow up hurting one another, what kind of society will they build tomorrow? It is in our hands — all of us together.”

On behalf of the State, Minister Athena Michaelidou welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the importance of synergies between the public and private sectors in addressing social phenomena that directly affect the school community.

As she noted:

“We want children to reflect, to express themselves, to interact, to feel. We want them to become ambassadors of respect and empathy.”

On behalf of the MHV Group, Marianna Papachristoforou expressed the Group’s strong and practical commitment, as well as its clear vision for children who are healthy, resilient, and strong in character.

Important contributions were also made by popular singer Konstantinos Argyros, who expressed his strong support for the initiatives of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, particularly in combating bullying.

A message of support was also delivered by the U.S. Ambassador in Athens, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who stated:

“Governments, Schools, Families & Private Sector, working together so our young people can grow up in a safer environment.”

About the Competition

The competition is addressed to students of Primary Schools, Gymnasiums, Lyceums, and Technical Schools across Cyprus. Students are invited, using imagination and storytelling, to create one-minute videos highlighting the emotional distress caused by bullying and, most importantly, what each of us can do to stop it.

Particular emphasis in the selection criteria will be placed on the strength of the message, the role of each individual in prevention and intervention, collective responsibility, and team spirit.

The six best videos will receive a total of €100,000 in monetary awards, to be used for projects at their respective schools.

Applications are open until March 31.

Purpose

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’s primary mission is to strengthen children’s education and personal development. Through more than 100 projects to date, the Foundation seeks to create meaningful and measurable impact by investing in the next generation with responsibility and strategic planning. For further information, please contact Ms. Savvia Iakovou at [email protected] or tel. +357 22 505548.