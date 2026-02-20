It’s not often that reviews start from any season other than the first, but Bridgerton warrants an exception. With four Bridgerton siblings’ – Daphne, Anthony, Colin and Francesca – stories done and dusted, the fourth season of one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows of the year shifts its gaze to sibling No. 2: Benedict.

Bridgerton has truly become a biannual tradition, with its charming aesthetics glossing over the Regency era’s historical inaccuracies. This year, we follow Benedict’s storyline after his mother – much like the ton’s ruthless ‘mamas’ – labels him a ‘rake’, pushing him to settle down. Much to her dismay, Benedict prefers life as an unmarried explorer, placing himself above such societal expectations.

The inaugural season-opening masquerade ball is hosted at the Bridgerton estate, and with no intention to marry any time soon, Benedict arrives fashionably late. Through the crowd, this season’s protagonist spots a mysterious masked woman. She’s clearly feeling out of place, like Benedict himself. But for Sophie Baek, this is more than a regular ball, as we find out her true identity as a maid who has snuck out of her duties to experience what her bosses take for granted, for at least once in her life.

Disguised as the ‘lady in silver,’ she catches Benedict’s attention. He’s charmed by her clearly out-of-place approach – an exact contradiction to the rest of the attendees stressing over their marriage mart prospects. She seems genuinely joyful to be there, enticing Benedict further. One thing leads to another, and they find themselves – unescorted – in the garden. Before the toll of midnight, the maid in disguise must return to her quarters, but not before they manage a rushed kiss. Not only does Benedict not know her name or see her face, but he’s only left with one of Sophie’s gloves and the fleeting image of her disappearing into the night.

Bridgerton’s new season expands the universe into a part of high society which had previously gone unnoticed: the divide between the privileged and those living on the margins. The same qualities that made the show a hit are ever-present, making it undoubtedly worth your time. Watch it on Netflix.