On February 6, Honeywell Travel successfully hosted an event named “Where to Next 2026” , welcoming corporate and leisure clients, partners and friends to an evening dedicated to the true essence of travel.

The theme of the event, “Where to Next?”, was not about unveiling a new destination. It was about evolution -the continuous enhancement of travel strategy and the ongoing refinement of the services the company delivers in an ever-changing global environment.

The evening became a celebration of travel itself – an opportunity to reconnect, strengthen long-standing relationships of trust and reaffirm the company’s commitment to excellence.

The atmosphere was marked by dynamic networking, positive energy and a strong sense of community, reinforcing the belief that for Honeywell Travel, travel is not merely movement, but a strategically designed experience.

During the event, guests participated in prize draws featuring travel gifts generously offered by valued partners including Sky Express, Aegean Airlines, Moxy Athens City, Coral Beach Hotel & Resort and Relax Cruises. Honeywell Travel extends its sincere appreciation for their continued collaboration.

As stated by the company’s Managing Director, Mrs. Mary Spyrou:

“ ‘Where to Next’ is not about where we will travel. It is about how we evolve. How we continuously improve the way we design, manage and deliver every travel experience for our clients.”

Her statement underscored the company’s strategic direction: continuous improvement, adaptability and the enhancement of value delivered in every partnership.

International Recognition

Honeywell Travel has been honored by the World Travel Awards as “Cyprus’s Leading Travel Management Company” for the third time, with consecutive distinctions in 2024 and 2025.

The company is part of the ASG Group, is an active member of the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents with representation on its Board of Directors, and serves as the Cyprus preferred partner of CWT, one of the world’s largest global networks specializing in corporate travel management and events.

Its client portfolio includes leading insurance companies, pharmaceutical groups, educational institutions, private schools and universities, shipping companies, cosmetics brands, government bodies and financial institutions.

These organizations entrust Honeywell Travel with the management of complex corporate travel programs as well as high-end incentive travel initiatives.

Travel as Continuous Evolution

“Where to Next 2026” reaffirmed Honeywell Travel’s philosophy: continuous evolution, strategic thinking and meaningful, long-term relationships built on trust – renewing its commitment to delivering innovative and high-value travel experiences.

Honeywell Travel

www.honeywelltravel.com.cy

Email: [email protected]

Tηλ. 77771234