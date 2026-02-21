Limassol police have arrested two individuals in connection with separate cases of alleged theft by an employee, involving a combined amount exceeding €338,000.

According to police reports issued on Saturday, the first case concerns a 61-year-old woman employed as an accountant at a private company in Limassol.

Following a complaint filed by a company executive, she is suspected of embezzling €303,560 over a two-year period between 2023 and 2025.

The alleged misappropriation was reportedly uncovered during an internal review of the company’s financial records.

The woman was arrested and is expected to appear before Limassol district court on Saturday for a detention hearing.

In a separate case, a 26-year-old man was arrested after a complaint was lodged by his employer, a betting agency operating in Limassol.

Police said the suspect, who was employed at the agency as a clerk, is alleged to have embezzled €34,645.

He is also due to be brought before Limassol district court for a remand hearing.

Police said investigations into both cases are ongoing, with officers continuing to examine financial records and other evidence as part of the inquiries.