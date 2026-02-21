Women’s Day is just around the corner, and the first events dedicated to the international day celebrating womanhood have started to appear. All aim to honour women and girls, worldwide, their work, achievements, rights and creativity. This upcoming event in downtown Nicosia has a community focus and gathers people together for a day of creativity, reflection and fun.

Yfantourgeio the Workplace and the Centre for Social Innovation (CSI) organise a morning of creativity and insight on Saturday, March 7 (a day before the official International Women’s Day), inviting all to join them on this special occasion. Three crafty workshops, all with free admission, will take place, as part of the CareDivide Project.

The event will kick off at 10am with a brief presentation and an interactive activity on Making Women’s Care Visible which was developed within the CareDivide project. Participants will be invited to explore the often-unseen care responsibilities women carry in their everyday lives.

“Through a hands-on, collective activity,” say organisers, “the session highlights how informal care – particularly for older family members – shapes women’s opportunities and challenges, creating space for reflection, dialogue and shared understanding.”

Afterwards, participants will be able to take part in one of the three artistic workshops and move from reflection to creative expression. An Olive Wreath Making & Floristry Basics workshop will take place showing attendees how to make their own olive wreath while learning simple floristry techniques in a calm, inspiring setting.

Simultaneously, a traditional Ukrainian Wood Block Printing will take place, allowing the public to learn about this heritage textile art and create patterned prints using carved wooden blocks and natural dyes. The final workshop choice of the day is creating a Vision Board.

With simple guidance, participants will make a self-love focused vision board, building on comfort and empowerment. The three creative workshops will unfold at the same time and participants will each take part in one of them.

The day will wrap up around 12pm, setting the mood for an inspiring and empowering weekend ahead. Although the workshops are free to attend, those interested should pre-register in the session of their choice as places are limited.

Women’s Day Workshops

Olive wreath making, Ukrainian wood block printing and vision board creation. By Yfantourgeio the Workplace and the Centre for Social Innovation-CSI. March 7. Yfantourgeio the Workplace, Nicosia. 10am-12pm. Free admission. Registrations necessary. Facebook event: Women’s Day Workshops