The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that it will host a seminar titled Digital tools and office organisation on March 18, 2026, at the chamber’s headquarters in Nicosia.

The event will focus on the importance of effective office organisation as a critical factor for business success.

Organisers underlined that “proper organisation enables companies to save valuable resources such as time, human capital and money”.

“As a result, it contributes significantly to the efficiency and productivity of an organisation,” they explained.

“Through structured processes and systems, businesses can achieve improved customer service, leading to greater satisfaction and an increase in clientele,” the chamber said in its announcement.

“In the modern era of digital transformation, where processes are increasingly carried out electronically through the use of technology, new methods of office organisation continue to emerge,” it added.

Keve further pointed out that “the large-scale entry of the millennials generation into the labour market has further accelerated the need for modernisation and adaptation to this new environment”.

“Office organisation therefore requires updating so that businesses can continue to contribute meaningfully to overall corporate success,” the announcement continued.

Particular emphasis is placed on the impact of the recent quarantine period, during which almost all organisations were required to adjust their working methods.

During that time, executives were compelled to make use of digital tools such as Zoom, Teams, Webex, Skype and Viber for meetings and for carrying out their duties more broadly.

As a consequence, organisations are encouraged to cultivate a digital culture within their structures and ensure that their executives are capable of using and managing digital media and tools effectively.

To achieve this objective, company executives must receive appropriate training in order to develop the necessary skills and techniques for the proper use of digital tools and platforms.

The programme will aim to equip participants with the knowledge required for effective planning, organisation and utilisation of digital means.

The seminar will be delivered by Anna Xynisteri. She holds an MBA with specialisation in human resource management and information systems, as well as a Master of Public Administration.

She also holds a degree in psychology and general management, with further specialisation in information systems.

In addition, she is a certified PMP Project Management Professional from the Project Management Institute, USA.