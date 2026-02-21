With Easter approaching, stricter controls will be imposed on the lighting of lambradjies (Easter bonfires), while the tradition itself will be respected, chairman of the Union of Municipalities Andreas Vyras said on Friday.

“We are talking about a phenomenon that in previous years was accompanied by delinquent behaviour that has nothing to do with our morals and customs,” Vyras said. “We are not referring to the custom of lambradjies itself.”

He was speaking after a meeting with Justice Minister Costas Fitiris.

Vyras said the issue extends beyond the traditional Holy Saturday celebrations and concerns a broader pattern of behaviour that develops in the weeks leading up to Easter.

“In many cases, the collection of materials in neighbourhoods and municipalities takes on alarming and dangerous dimensions,” he added, referring to reports of hazardous items being gathered and stored in residential areas.

He stressed the need for close cooperation between the police, fire service and local authorities to prevent delinquency and public nuisance while ensuring public safety.

The union called for a swift and coordinated response to avoid a repeat of past incidents.

Last year saw numerous cases of children and teenagers handling explosives, while tragedy struck in Strovolos when Daniel Christian Fratilescu, a young man preparing a bonfire, was killed.

The incident prompted renewed calls for stricter oversight and safer practices. Eleni Demetriou, a criminologist at the University of Cyprus, said at the time: “This is no longer about culture. It’s about public safety and the rule of law.”

Vyras urged all stakeholders to act promptly to safeguard citizens and maintain social cohesion during the festive period.