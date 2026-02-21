Limassol police are investigating an alleged attack on a 31-year-old driver who reported being targeted by a group in Erimi on Friday night.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, the man alleges the incident occurred after he inadvertently drove into a dead end, where upon he encountered a group of “hooded youths”.

He claimed the group reacted aggressively to his presence, leading to a confrontation.

The complainant reported that one of the youths threw a firecracker in front of his vehicle, prompting him to leave the area.

He was allegedly pursued by a group of between 10 and 15 people, who began throwing stones at his car, causing extensive damage.

In an attempt to escape, the driver abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot before contacting police for assistance.

Officers later accompanied him back to the scene, where significant damage to the car was found, believed to have been caused during the attack.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.