Seven individuals were arrested nationwide during overnight police operations aimed at preventing serious crime.

According to police statements issued on Saturday, organised patrols were carried out across Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos.

The arrests involved a range of offences, including theft, fraud, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

As part of the operations, officers stopped 768 vehicles and checked 938 passengers.

Inspections were also conducted at 40 premises, resulting in 12 formal complaints regarding delinquency.

Traffic enforcement formed a significant part of the checks, with police recording 297 complaints for various violations.

A total of 477 breathalyser tests were carried out, leading to 66 complaints, while nine drivers were found to be under the influence of drugs.

Fourteen vehicles were seized during the checks.

Police said coordinated preventive operations are continuing daily, with enhanced presence and targeted inspections.