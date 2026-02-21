As March arrives, one event invites artists, creatives and anyone curious to a community gathering in the village of Vavla in the Larnaca district. The Stories in the Making event on Sunday, March 1, marks the birth of The Open Nest Company, a Vavla-based initiative.

Unfolding from 3pm to 7pm, the event functions both as a community gathering and an open circle. Its aim is to create a shared space for artists, creatives and anyone wishing to connect within a supportive group setting.

Taking place at the Vavla Cultural Centre (the village’s old school), the event is coordinated by the artistic director of The Open Nest Company, Lefteris Moumtzis. Participants will be invited to share openly their personal aspirations and works-in-progress, as well as meet people from different disciplines and exchange perspectives.

Towards the end, organisers will share the vision and intentions of The Open Nest Company, along with an introduction to the future events planned for 2026. Those who wish can stay afterwards for a short reception with drinks, snacks and music.

First community event for artists, creatives and all, marking the beginning of the Open Nest Company. March 1. Vavla Cultural Centre, Vavla village. 3pm-7pm. Free admission. Limited spots. Registration needed: https://www.theopennestcompany.com/work/stories-in-the-making/