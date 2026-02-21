Weather conditions will be generally fair at first, before turning more unsettled later in the day, according to met office reports issued on Saturday.

Skies will be mostly clear in the morning, becoming partly cloudy by midday.

Isolated rain is expected during the afternoon, mainly affecting Troodos, and the Kyrenian range.

Temperatures will rise to around 22C in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, about 20C in Paphos and Kyrenia, and near 12C in Troodos.

During the evening, partly cloudy conditions will prevail, with isolated rain possible in Paphos and Limassol.

Temperatures will fall to around 7C in Nicosia, approximately 13C in Paphos, 10C in Limassol and Larnaca and near 2C in Troodos, where local frost is expected.

On Sunday, the weather will remain partly cloudy with periods of local rain or isolated thunderstorms.

Rain is expected to begin from the west and towards Troodos before spreading eastwards later in the day.

Snow or sleet is possible on the highest peaks of Troodos.

Temperatures will decrease slightly, remaining just above seasonal averages.

On Green Monday, conditions will initially be partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in Paphos and Kyrenia.

Cloud cover is expected to increase gradually, bringing local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

By Tuesday, the weather is forecast to be partly cloudy with isolated showers.