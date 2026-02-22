Eberechi Eze timed his return to the Arsenal scoresheet to perfection with two goals in a 4-1 derby rout of Tottenham Hotspur that calmed his side’s Premier League title nerves on Sunday.

The forward had not scored since a hat-trick in the reverse fixture in November but struck in each half while Viktor Gyokeres also netted twice as Arsenal moved five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Eze, who almost signed for Tottenham last August, volleyed in a 32nd-minute opener only for Randal Kolo Muani to equalise two minutes later after a mistake by Declan Rice.

Gyokeres restored Arsenal’s lead shortly after the interval with a sublime curler and Eze’s second, a tap-in, gave his side breathing space. Gyokeres then capped a fine display with his second goal sealing the deal in stoppage time.

Victory lifted Arsenal to 61 points from 28 games with City, who have played one game fewer, on 56. Tottenham, for whom new manager Igor Tudor was in charge for the first time, remain in 16th place, only four points above the relegation zone.

Lacklustre Liverpool snatch late 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister struck a winner deep into stoppage-time as his side snatched a scarcely-deserved 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash on Sunday, boosting the Merseysiders’ hopes of Champions League football next season.

Liverpool, who lost forward Florian Wirtz to an injury in the warm-up, were poor throughout and toothless going forward, and the home side were not much better in their first league game under new boss Vitor Pereira, creating few chances across a drab 90 minutes.

Mac Allister sparked the game into life in second-half stoppage time, first having a goal ruled out after a VAR review found the ball had struck him on the arm before rifling home a rebound in the 97th minute to snatch the win.

Liverpool are sixth in the table on 45 points, level with Chelsea and Manchester United, who occupy fourth and fifth spots. Forest are 17th on 27 points, two above the relegation zone.