City Friends Club is calling on volunteers to help clean up a part of Arch. Makariou III Avenue on the final day of the Limassol Carnival, making the Grand Parade a greener and more responsible celebration.

The Limassol Grand Parade is a spectacle of joy, music and dance, uniting thousands in a dazzling display of festivity. But when the confetti settles and the music fades, the streets are left covered in plastic bottles, cans, and other waste.

Post-parade municipal cleanup is designed around one main goal: reopening roads as quickly as possible. And that usually means one thing: waste is collected without any sorting, everything is mixed together, and sent straight to the landfill. Paper confetti will eventually break down in the soil. Plastic and metal won’t. If we don’t catch them now, they’ll still be here 200 carnivals from today.

City Friends Club is stepping in to make sustainability part of the celebration. Last year, after the Limassol Grand Parade, 45 tons of waste were collected. Together, with the help of over 50 volunteers, City Friends Club sorted and collected an incredible 5 tons of PMD waste and sprays, ensuring it was sent for recycling instead of ending up in a landfill.

We’re inviting carnival-goers to not just enjoy the parade but also take action. Join our eco-team in the last column and help keep the city clean – because a truly great celebration leaves no waste behind!

Event Details

Date: February 22, 2026

Start Time: 14:30

Meeting Point: Enaerios Parking, Limassol, Google Maps Link

What Volunteers Will Receive

Safety vests

Gloves

PMD recycling bags

Trash pickers (if needed)

Drinking water.

Come along and bring your friends to help clean up Limassol!

Take Action Beyond This Cleanup

To keep Cyprus clean year-round download the City Friends Club app to report illegal dumps and waste in your community: