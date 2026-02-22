A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man in the early hours of the morning.

The pair had reportedly engaged in a verbal argument, with the 42-year-old brandishing a knife during that argument.

Both men were taken to the Polis Chrysochous hospital, where it was found that the 25-year-old had suffered injuries to his neck and shoulder, while the 42-year-old had suffered injuries to his head and face.

Later, both were transferred to the Paphos general hospital, where, following examinations, the 25-year-old left voluntarily, and the 42-year-old was discharged.

The 42-year-old was then arrested, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.