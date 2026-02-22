An event which was set to take place in the Larnaca district village of Oroklini to celebrate Green Monday was cancelled on Sunday due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease among livestock in the area.

“The decision was taken following the measures imposed by the government, due to the proximity of the area to livestock units in which cases of foot and mouth disease have been identified. Protecting public health and complying with relevant instructions is an absolute priority for us,” the Oroklini borough stated.

Oroklini is believed to be the epicentre of the latest outbreak, with linked infections reported in the nearby borough of Livadia.

All livestock at the unit in Livadia are to be culled, while all products from the farm, including meat and milk have been seized.