The Paphos municipality on Sunday declared the carnival parade which took place in the town on Saturday an “absolute success”.

“The parade was crowned with absolute success and perfect coordination, giving our town a full day of colour, rhythm, and excitement,” it said, while also pointing out that municipal crews cleaned the streets in the parade’s aftermath “in record time”.

It added that “thousands of residents and visitors flooded the streets, applauding the imaginative costumes, the spectacular floats, and the creativity of the groups”.