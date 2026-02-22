Markets, fairs, and bazaars of all sorts will be held soon, enriching spring’s events calendar. From second-hand items and vintage finds to vinyl records and turntables, five events are approaching soon, adding to Nicosia’s and Larnaca’s agendas.

First up is the Sustainable Bazaar by ARIAM Sustainable Fashion on Saturday, February 28 in Nicosia. New Division’s garden will turn into a vintage lover’s haven as the bazaar welcomes vendors with second-hand finds. From 10am to 6pm, stalls will display pre-loved jewellery, clothes, décor items and shoes at friendly prices.

In Nicosia’s old town, Yfantourgeio the Workplace will host another edition of the Second Life Wardrobe Gala & Pop-Up Bazaar on the same weekend, from February 28 to March 1. This will be a two-day shopping party as the venue transforms into a playground of style, fashion, creativity, music and good vibes. Expect second-hand items for a variety of sellers, handmade finds, food vendors, DJs and books to browse.

On March 1, Larnaca will welcome its own bazaar with an international flair. The Thrift Therapy – Grand Opening & Trunk Show is an anticipated event, taking place at 119 Ermou Street with unique vintage items. Curated by La Vee, an international vintage hunter from the US, style storyteller, sourcing one-of-a-kind treasures from flea markets and hidden boutiques around the world, this event will feature never-before-seen items.

The Grad Antiques & Vintage Market will be held in Nicosia The Second Life Wardrobe Gala – XXL Edition will be held at Nicosia’s Yfantourgeio The Scala Vinyl Fair will be held in Larnaca in April

A week later, the Grand Antiques & Vintage Market will hit Nicosia, welcoming hand-picked vendors and their collectable finds. The New Strovolos Town Hall Square Gardens will be the place to browse hidden gems, vintage treasures, vintage fashion and antique furniture on Saturday, March 7, from 10am to 5pm. Expect retro décor, vinyl records, jewellery and art, food stalls and music.

Vinyl lovers will have to wait a little longer for the annual Scala Vinyl Fair in Larnaca. Sunmoon Creative Space once again organises the event on April 18, bringing together vinyl enthusiasts and collectors to sell, trade, buy, swap or listen to vinyl records.

The fair features more than vinyl though, as it will also have CDs, cassettes, speakers and turntables, as well as a live vinyl DJ and tasty drinks made by the venue’s beverage specialists. The fair’s start time has not been shared yet, nor has the live act that will be performing on the day, leaving more to look forward to.

Sustainable Bazaar

Second-hand clothes, accessories and more. Organized by ARIAM Sustainable Fashion. February 28. New Division, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Second Life Wardrobe Gala – XXL Edition

Pre-loved items, handmade creations, food, DJs, music and coffee. February 28-March 1. Yfantourgeio the Workplace, Nicosia. 11am-7pm

Thrift Therapy — Grand Opening & Trunk Show

Curated vintage finds from US vintage hunter La Vee. March 1. 199 Ermou street, Larnaca. 12pm-8pm

Grand Antiques & Vintage Market

Vintage market with antique items and furniture. March 7. New Strovolos Town Hall Square Gardens, Nicosia. 10am-5pm

Scala Vinyl Fair III

Vinyl records, cassettes, turntables and more. April 18. Sunmoon Creative Space, Larnaca. www.facebook.com/sunmooncreativespace