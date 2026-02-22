Partly cloudy weather and isolated rain, and even the odd storm is expected to hit the island on carnival Sunday, with the south coast, where the bulk of the celebrations are to be had, not spared the wet weather.

The rain is expected to hit the west and north of the island first, before progressing southwards and eastwards as the day goes on.

Elsewhere, snow may fall on the Troodos mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 18 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 16 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, more rain and more clouds are expected, particularly in the west of the island, with temperatures set to drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the west coast, nine degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and a single degree above freezing in the mountains.

There, frost is expected to form in the early hours of Monday morning.

Monday is expected to see more clouds and more isolated showers, mainly in the west and north of the island, with clouds, rain, and storms progressing southwards throughout the day.

Snow will once again be possible on the Troodos mountains.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Monday, before rising again on Tuesday.