A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road collision on Sunday evening in Nicosia.

Christos Tsamis Tsangaris, from Pallouriotissa, died when his motorcycle collided with another bike ridden by a 19-year-old on Larnakos Avenue in Aglandjia at around 7pm.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

According to police, both motorcycles overturned on impact, while the 25-year-old’s bike subsequently struck a parked car.

Both riders were taken to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors pronounced the 25-year-old dead.

The 19-year-old received first aid and was later discharged.

Police said the younger rider underwent preliminary alcohol and drug tests, which returned negative results. A court warrant was later issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody to facilitate investigations.