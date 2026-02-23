The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has announced that it will survey citizens across the island on savings and investment issues ahead of a public dialogue event in March.

The central bank said it is organising an event on March 26, 2026 titled Financial Literacy for Life – European Citizens’ Dialogue.

The event will take place in the form of a roundtable discussion with the participation of Maria Luís Albuquerque, Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union, and CBC governor Christodoulos Patsalides.

According to the announcement, the aim of the event is to record the views, perceptions and feelings of the public on issues of savings and investments so that the conclusions can be used in the design of targeted financial education actions.

For this purpose, a team of CBC staff will conduct a survey over the two days of February 24 and 25, 2026 in selected locations in various cities across Cyprus.

The survey will be very short, will collect only basic demographic details including gender, age group and district of residence, and will be anonymous if members of the public so wish.

The questionnaire will also be available to complete electronically for those who wish, through a special link that will be posted on the CBC website.

The public is encouraged to devote approximately three minutes to respond to the questionnaire if approached by individuals carrying official CBC identification.

Citizens are also invited to sign the relevant consent declaration for the processing of personal data if they agree to the video recording of the interview for the purpose of preparing a short video with snapshots from the interview process, which will be shown during the CBC event.

In addition, the public may respond to the questionnaire through the special link on the CBC website, which will be active from February 24 to February 28, 2026.

At the same time, it is pointed out that members of the public will have the opportunity to watch the roundtable discussion live via the CBC’s YouTube channel on March 26, 2026 from 15.15 to 16.15, as well as at a later stage in recorded form.