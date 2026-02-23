The Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus is inviting local businesses to attend a specialised online workshop on February 26, 2026, which focuses on risk mitigation strategies for small and medium enterprises operating in the Chinese market.

The session, which is titled Risk Mitigation: Commercial Background Checks and Due Diligence in China, is being organised by the EU SME Centre in partnership with the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

This webinar follows the release of a publication named Simple Steps to Minimise Risks of Scams and intends to provide European firms with the knowledge needed to reduce exposure when buying, selling, or exploring partnerships.

The event will be held between 9:00 and 10:30 Cyprus time and is free of charge for all interested European small and medium enterprises.

Participating businesses are required to register through the official portal to gain access to the digital platform.

The organisers suggest that while expanding in China offers significant opportunities, the process requires a careful evaluation of potential partners, suppliers, and distributors.

Attendees can expect to receive practical guidance on conducting commercial background checks alongside key steps for effective due diligence specifically tailored for smaller organisations.

The session will also offer insights into identifying reliable partners and avoiding common risks that are prevalent in the region.

Participants will have access to expert advice during a live question and answer session scheduled for the end of the morning.

Furthermore, the workshop will provide an overview of the various support tools that are currently available for European firms that maintain operations in China.

The formal agenda for Thursday, February 26, 2026, begins with registration and networking for onsite participants in Beijing before the digital broadcast starts at 9:00.

The opening remarks will take place over five minutes before the first keynote presentation begins at 9:05.

This first presentation will focus on commercial background checks in China and will be delivered by a representative of Dewit Law Office in Beijing.

“Commercial Background Checks in China,” is the title of the first keynote, overseen by Moey Li.

The second keynote presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:35 and will address the specific requirements of due diligence in China for small and medium enterprises.

This section will be led by the head of operations at PSU China, who will share technical expertise on the subject.

“Due Diligence in China for SMEs,” will be the focus of the second segment, overseen by Icey Xu.

The final portion of the event, running from 10:05 to 10:30, is dedicated to a live Q&A session where participants can raise specific queries.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort by the Enterprise Europe Network to ensure that European commerce remains secure during the current era of global digital transformation.