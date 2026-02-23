Police arrested five people, impounded five vehicles and reported five premises managers during coordinated operations carried out on Sunday night.

According to the police, officers stopped 484 vehicles for checks and inspected 578 occupants as part of islandwide operations targeting crime and delinquency.

Thirty-three premises were also inspected.

As a result of the operations, five people were arrested for various offences, including drink-driving and carrying a knife.

Five vehicles were impounded, while five premises were reported.

Traffic controls resulted in 143 reports for a range of violations, including 20 drivers cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In total, 278 alcohol tests were administered.

