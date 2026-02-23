Four soccer games in Mexico were postponed after violence flared near Guadalajara, one of the country’s host cities for the 2026 World Cup, in the wake of a military operation on Sunday that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, “El Mencho”, dead.

Oseguera, 60, mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died in custody after being injured in a special forces operation on Mexico’s Pacific coast in Jalisco state, according to the defense ministry.

The Mexican league said on its social media pages that two top-tier games scheduled for Sunday – Queretaro v FC Juarez in the men’s league and Chivas v America in the women’s league – had been postponed indefinitely.

Two second division matches scheduled for Sunday were also called off, local media reported.

Sunday’s women’s match between Necaxa and Queretaro in Aguascalientes was suspended when players fled the pitch after hearing loud noises outside Estadio Victoria, which media reports described as gunshots.

The match later resumed, with Necaxa winning 2-1.

The Mexico national team is due to face Iceland on Wednesday in a friendly fixture at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro.

A forensic ambulance believed to be transporting the body of Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,”leaves the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organised Crime

Meanwhile, organisers of the Mexican Open men’s tennis tournament in Acapulco said the event would begin on Monday as scheduled under established security protocols.

The Merida Open women’s tennis tournament is also scheduled to start from Monday.

After reports of El Mencho’s death, suspected cartel members blockaded highways with burning cars and torched businesses in more than half a dozen states. No civilian deaths were reported.

In Jalisco’s popular beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, frightened tourists on social media described plumes of dark smoke rising into the sky from around the bay. Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico and American Airlines suspended flights in the area.