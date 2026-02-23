Green Monday is being celebrated across Cyprus today, marking the start of Lent for Orthodox Christians.

Traditional fasting foods take centre stage, while families head outdoors to fly kites.

This year’s excursions to the countryside, however, are set to take place under cloudy skies and rain, according to the meteorological service.

Forecasters say isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the mountains, inland areas and possibly along the south-eastern coast.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 17C inland, around 18C on the coast and 6C in the higher mountain areas.