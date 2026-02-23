As early in the year as we might be, festival organisers are eagerly planning their 2026 editions. This spring and summer, Cyprus will welcome back annual institutions celebrating all sorts of arts, local produce, craftsmanship and equal rights. Here are some that have already announced their dates.

Approaching soon is the Wild Tulip Festival, held in Polemi every spring. Each March, as Cyprus’ endemic dark red, wild tulips bloom, the Polemi community organises a festival to honour them, welcome spring and celebrate the occasion with traditional activities. This year, the date is set for Sunday, March 29.

In early April, the 11th Cyprus International Tattoo Convention returns to Limassol, welcoming back artists and lovers of body ink art. The island’s best tattooists, guests from abroad and the public will gather at the Lanitis Mill Complex once again for three days of competitions, art and performances from April 3 to 5.

Towards the end of April, Femme Fest Cyprus returns for its 5th edition. This year, the festival is trying out something new by expanding to other cities. On April 26, Femme Fest will have simultaneous events in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Ayia Napa, spreading its conversations about gender equality further than ever before.

In a total spring mood, CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth hosts its annual Fairy Festival on May 1, a public holiday for the island. The festival returns for its ninth edition this year with fairy-themed activities, workshops in the gardens and fields of the park and lots of nature-based games and experiences.

Later in the summer, the cultural agenda will be bursting with festivals. One that has recently announced its next edition is the Beer Phelstival in Pelendri. Mark your calendars for July 31-August 2 to enjoy local craft beer and much more.

Polemi Wild Tulip Festival

Traditional village festival celebrating wild tulips. March 29. Polemi village, Paphos district

11th Cyprus International Tattoo Convention

Three-day event celebrating the art of tattoo. April 3-5. Lanitis Mill Complex, Limassol. www.cyprustattooconvention.com

5th Femme Fest Cyprus

Festival for the promotion of gender equality. April 26. Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, and Ayia Napa. www.femmefestcy.com

CyHerbia Fairy Festival

Annual spring festival. May 1. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. 9am – 5pm. www.cyherbia.com

9th Beer Phelstival

Local beer festival. July 31-August 3. Pelendri village, Limassol district. www.beerphestival.com