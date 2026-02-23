The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and Visa have announced that they will hold an information event in Nicosia titled ‘Cyprus Tourism Trends – Through the Lens of Visa‘.

The event is organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Visa and is addressed to all interested parties and members.

It will take place on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the chamber’s premises in Nicosia, between 11.00 and 13.00.

The seminar will focus on the presentation of detailed data and findings by Visa concerning tourist behaviour and spending patterns in Cyprus.

Through Visa card payment data, emerging market trends will be highlighted, including sectors experiencing increased consumption, seasonality patterns, visitor preferences and διαφοροποιήσεις ανά country of origin.

The organisers will also present comparative analyses with previous years, alongside useful business insights designed to support strategic decision-making.

These findings aim to strengthen the effective utilisation of opportunities in the tourism sector.

An open discussion will follow, during which participants will have the opportunity to submit their questions.

Interested parties are requested to register through the online participation form no later than March 5, 2026.