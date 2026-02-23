Two exciting events are coming up soon at the Home for Cooperation. The first, on February 28, will take participants on a guided walk around Nicosia. Co-organised with AHDR, this is the Home’s first Nicosia Walk of 2026, and it will take attendees across Cyprus’ contested past and its continuing legacy.

Facilitated by Maria Georgiou, the walk will explore how national, gender and social ‘walls’ continue to structure the city and its everyday life, departing from the Home at 10am and returning two hours later.

In early March, a culinary event will bring local flavours and international oenology to the forefront. The Tasting Series Vol.1 – Cypriot Food, European Wines event on March 7 will be an evening of exquisite tastes.

Guests will be served a six-course tasting menu inspired by Cyprus’ cuisine paired with four wines from various regions in Europe. Curated by Munevver Gurel, each dish and pairing is designed to tell a story of tradition, terrain and contemporary expression.

Running from 7pm to 10pm, the dinner will be an intimate dining experience set at The Home Café of the Home for Cooperation, for a limited number of guests. Tickets are already available through the website.

Nicosia Walk: The enduring legacies of a contested past: National, social, and gendered walls in Cyprus

Guided Nicosia walk with Maria Georgiou. February 28. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-12pm. Registrations needed. €7. https://www.home4cooperation.info/

Tasting Series Vol.1 – Cypriot Food

Culinary experience with 6-course tasting menu of Cypriot flavours paired with European wines. Curated by Munevver Gurel. March 7. The Home Café, Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 7pm-10pm. €60. https://www.home4cooperation.info/