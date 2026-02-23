Britain’s populist Reform UK party unveiled “radical” plans on Monday to stop what it called an immigration “invasion”, promising to create an agency to deport thousands of illegal migrants and to leave human rights treaties if it wins power.

With Reform ahead in opinion polls before an election due no later than August 2029, the party led by Brexit veteran campaigner Nigel Farage is ramping up policy announcements to try to convince Britain it is ready to govern.

Muhammad Ziauddin Yusuf, Reform’s policy chief on home affairs and a son of migrants, described immigration levels into Britain as a “national security emergency”, one demanding measures such as a new Deportation Command – similar to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Our country is being invaded … Make no mistake, as Home Secretary (interior minister) I will end and indeed reverse this invasion,” Yusuf told reporters at the southern English port of Dover, the main arrival point for migrants crossing the Channel from France.

Britain’s governing Labour said it was already tackling immigration and had removed nearly 60,000 people with no legal right to remain since winning the 2024 election.

“Reform wants to divide our country, not deliver for the British people,” party chair Anna Turley said in a statement.

Despite having only eight lawmakers in the 650-strong British parliament, Reform is increasingly confident it can beat both Labour and the opposition Conservatives in a country where migration is one of voters’ top concerns.

While overall net migration to Britain fell last year, the number of arrivals across the Channel has risen. More than 41,000 asylum seekers arrived on small boats in 2025, the second highest number on record, according to government data.

In the party’s most detailed description of its immigration policy to date, Yusuf promised to introduce an “Illegal Migration Mass Deportation Act” to legally compel the government to deport illegal migrants and block judges from intervening.

He said the party would also create the Deportation Command, which would be able to deport up to 288,000 annually, a move which drew comparisons with ICE. Yusuf said he did not expect Britain to experience a similar situation as the United States if a Reform government brought in the agency.

The deployment of ICE in the United States has drawn widespread criticism, particularly since its agents killed two U.S. citizens in separate incidents in Minneapolis. U.S. officials defended the federal agents involved in the shootings but ICE has moved away from broad street sweeps.

Yusuf said a Reform government would stop benefit payments to foreign nationals and apply visa bans on nations such as Pakistan, Somalia, Eritrea, Syria, Afghanistan and Sudan for refusing to take back their illegal migrants.