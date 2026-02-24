The implementation of Cyprus’ 2025 state budget reached 87 per cent for revenue and 92 per cent for actual expenditure, according to a Treasury report published on Tuesday.
Total revenues for 2025 amounted to €10.20 billion, representing 87 per cent of the budgeted amount, compared to €10.81 billion and a 96 per cent implementation rate in 2024.
Actual expenditures reached €11.99 billion, which corresponds to an implementation rate of 92 per cent, slightly higher than the 91 per cent recorded in 2024 when spending stood at €12.42 billion.
The Treasury reported that over the last decade, the average implementation rate for total state budget expenditure has remained steady at 91 per cent.
Revenues showed a decrease from the previous year primarily due to a €1.07 billion drop in loan withdrawals, which was partially offset by increases in direct and indirect taxes.
Direct taxes rose by €0.37 billion and indirect taxes increased by €0.17 billion respectively over the course of the year.
The slight reduction in overall expenditure was mainly attributed to a €0.84 billion decrease in loan repayments, combined with higher spending on social benefits and transfers.
Indirect taxes grew by 4 per cent compared to 2024, bolstered by an €0.08 billion increase in VAT receipts which reached €3.16 billion.
Direct taxes saw a 6 per cent increase to reach €3.79 billion, largely driven by a €0.32 billion rise in personal and corporate income tax.
Loan withdrawals for 2025 were limited to €0.10 billion compared to €1.17 billion in 2024, as a planned €1 billion loan was eventually withdrawn in January 2026 instead of December 2025.
Repayments of loans and interest amounted to €2.54 billion, with €1.63 billion dedicated to foreign debt and €0.19 billion to domestic debt.
Expenditure on payroll, pensions, and gratuities remained relatively stable with a marginal decrease, totalling €3.52 billion for the year.
Social benefit spending rose by 5 per cent to reach €2.02 billion, a move the Treasury attributed to an €0.08 billion increase in healthcare benefits.
Transfers and grants saw an 11 per cent increase to €1.93 billion, spurred by higher government contributions to the Social Insurance Fund and increased grants to municipalities.
Operating and other expenses fell by 3 per cent to €1.12 billion, according to the official figures.
Capital expenditure implementation reached €469.3 million, with the largest portions directed towards the road network at €97.3 million and construction projects at €77.4 million.
Significant funds were also allocated to water systems, government building improvements, and school extensions.
Co-financed projects saw an implementation of €336.3 million, including €20.2 million for tuition and feeding subsidies for children under four and €12.8 million for home energy upgrades.
Sponsorships and contributions to academic and research institutions totalled €245.9 million, including €118.2 million for the University of Cyprus.
The Treasury highlighted that development expenditure implementation reached 81 per cent in 2025, significantly higher than the ten-year average of 69 per cent.
The average implementation of the state budget for total expenditure stood at 91 per cent over the last decade, the Treasury stated.
Click here to change your cookie preferences