Cyprus marked the 20th anniversary of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC 2006) on Sunday, with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) joining global celebrations as the official representative of the island’s shipping industry.

In a statement, the chamber described the convention, which turned 20 on February 23, 2026, as a milestone that has reshaped global shipping by setting comprehensive standards for the working and living conditions of seafarers.

It said the MLC is now widely regarded as the most successful international maritime labour convention implemented to date.

The chamber added that the MLC 2006 has become the “fourth pillar” of the international regulatory framework for shipping, complementing the core conventions on safety and environmental protection.

Over the past two decades, it continued, the convention has played a decisive role in promoting decent work at sea, safeguarding seafarers’ rights and fostering fair competition among shipowners through a harmonised global framework.

Cyprus, one of the world’s leading maritime centres and flag states, ratified the convention in 2012 and has since remained a firm supporter of its objectives.

The chamber said the country works closely with international organisations, shipowners and social partners to uphold high maritime labour standards.

Seafarers, it concluded, remain the backbone of global trade, and recognising and actively supporting their contribution is a shared responsibility.