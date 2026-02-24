Cyprus delivered a standout performance at the Balkan indoor athletics championships on Tuesday, claiming two gold medals and setting two national records in Belgrade.

Gold medals came through Filippa Fotopoulou and Milan Trajkovic, leading a nine-member Cypriot team whose overall medal haul at the championships climbed to 25, including 11 golds.

Fotopoulou secured a first Balkan indoor title in the women’s long jump with a season-best leap of 6.49 metres, sealing victory with her opening attempt.

The jump, achieved under the guidance of coach Luis Felipe Meliz, capped a consistent series in which she produced four efforts beyond 6.42m.

The win carried particular significance for the experienced jumper, who had previously amassed multiple Balkan silver and bronze medals but had never topped the podium indoors.

Her winning mark stands as the fifth-best indoor performance of her career, with her national indoor record remaining at 6.53m.

In the men’s 60 metres hurdles, Trajkovic reaffirmed his status as one of Cyprus’s most accomplished track athletes, storming to gold in 7.71 seconds.

The European indoor champion added his third Balkan indoor title to his collection, having previously won the event in Istanbul in 2015 and in Belgrade in 2017.

Beyond the gold medals, Cyprus’s presence in Belgrade was marked by record-breaking performances.

Petros Michaelides finished fourth in the men’s indoor shot put with a throw of 19.49 metres, establishing a new Cyprus national record.

The achievement represented a milestone in his career and highlighted the depth of improvement within the field events.

Another national record followed in the men’s under-20 60 metres, where Antonis Katsantonis clocked a record 6.68 seconds to place fifth.