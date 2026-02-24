Cyprus sits in the lower half of Europe’s wealth ranking, with average net wealth per adult at €102,315 in 2024, according to the Global Wealth Report 2025 by UBS, reflecting a sharp divide between richer Western economies and much of Eastern Europe.

Across 31 European countries, average wealth per adult ranges from €29,923 in Turkey to €634,584 in Switzerland.

Within the European Union, the spread remains substantial, from €44,568 in Romania to €523,591 in Luxembourg.

Net wealth is defined as the total value of a household’s financial and real assets, mainly housing, after deducting debt.

Switzerland and Luxembourg are the only countries where average wealth exceeds €500,000 per adult, at €634,584 and €523,591 respectively. Denmark ranks third with €444,898.

Average wealth also exceeds €300,000 in the Netherlands (€342,477), Norway (€340,364), Belgium (€322,805), the United Kingdom (€313,840) and Sweden (€308,935).

Among Europe’s five largest economies, the United Kingdom ranks highest in average wealth.

France records €278,550, Germany €237,172, Spain €215,945, while Italy posts the lowest figure in this group at €198,321.

At the other end of the scale, more than a third of the countries surveyed report average wealth below €100,000 per adult.

These include Latvia (€91,783), Czechia (€86,791), Croatia (€76,358), Estonia (€72,276), Lithuania (€63,189), Slovakia (€58,573), Poland (€56,159), Hungary (€55,276), Bulgaria (€47,798), Romania (€44,568) and Turkey (€29,923).

The picture shifts when median wealth is used instead of averages.

The report notes that “average figures are often skewed upwards by relatively few individuals with disproportionately high wealth, while median figures tend to offer a keener insight into wealth levels in the middle of the scale”

In every country, median wealth is lower than average wealth. In Switzerland, for example, the figure falls from €634,584 to €168,374, illustrating the impact of wealth concentration.

Median wealth per adult ranges from €7,765 in Turkey to €365,244 in Luxembourg. Within the EU, the lowest median is recorded in Poland at €22,257, while Luxembourg again tops the ranking.

Belgium ranks second in median wealth with €234,238, followed by Denmark (€199,647), Switzerland (€168,374) and the United Kingdom (€162,944).

Median wealth also exceeds €100,000 in France (€134,901), Norway (€131,653), the Netherlands (€121,855), Spain (€116,676), Italy (€114,988) and Malta (€111,673).

Among the major economies, the United Kingdom retains the highest median wealth, while Germany records the lowest at €69,949.

Rankings change notably when median figures are applied. Germany falls from 11th place in average wealth to 17th in median wealth.

Sweden, Austria and Czechia each drop six places.

By contrast, Malta rises six positions, while Belgium, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Slovakia, France and the United Kingdom all rank higher on a median basis.

The data emphasise a clear West–North versus East divide. Financial hubs such as Switzerland and Luxembourg dominate the top of the table, while Nordic countries perform strongly, though not evenly. Finland sits closer to the middle of the ranking.

Based on average wealth, the gap between the richest and poorest countries exceeds 20 times across Europe and more than 10 times within the EU.

On a median basis, the difference between the highest and lowest figures is even wider.