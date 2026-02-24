The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), acting as the coordinator of Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus on the island, has announced that local businesses can now join a targeted brokerage event at the upcoming Vinitaly 2026 exhibition in Italy.

The initiative, titled Wine Company Mission at Vinitaly 2026, is scheduled to take place between April 12, 2025, and April 15, 2025, in the city of Verona.

The special agency of the Naples Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture and Handicraft and Unioncamere Piemonte are organising the event as members of the Enterprise Europe Network.

This programme is part of broader actions to strengthen international business cooperation and connect local companies with suppliers from abroad.

The primary aim of the gathering is to foster networking between international buyers and prominent wine producers from the Piemonte and Naples regions.

While the wider exhibition spans four days, the specific B2B meetings for this mission are scheduled for April 13, 2025, and April 14, 2025.

Events will be held at the HU Verona Fiere location, specifically within the shared space Piemonte Land of Wine in Hall 10 and the shared Napoli area in Hall B.

Participating international buyers will receive a formal presentation of the wine-growing areas of Piemonte and Naples alongside dedicated wine tasting sessions.

The mission includes pre-arranged B2B meetings conducted directly at the producers’ stands to ensure efficient networking.

Those who join the mission will also receive free entrance to Vinitaly 2026 and a special networking lunch on April 14, 2025, at Ristorante Piemonte featuring traditional dishes and local wines.

“Interested companies are encouraged to register and create their profile here at no cost, in order to schedule meetings with potential partners,” noted representatives from the organisers regarding the online portal.

Registration for the event must be completed by the deadline of April 12, 2025.

The Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus can support businesses with the registration process, profile creation, and meeting preparation to help them maximise their participation.