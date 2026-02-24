Demetra Holdings Plc on Tuesday announced that on February 20 it completed the purchase of 7,100 of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

It added that the buyback was conducted in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting dated June 24, 2025 and pursuant to the Companies Law, Cap.113, Article 57A.

The own shares buyback was executed through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

According to the announcement, the company proceeded with purchasing 7,100 own shares at an average price of €1.474 per share.

Specifically, Demetra Holdings Plc acquired 1,749 shares at a price of €1.470 on February 20, 2026.

On the same date, the company purchased a further 5,169 shares at a price of €1.475.

An additional 182 shares were also acquired at a price of €1.475 on February 20, 2026.

The transactions were completed during the trading session of February 20, 2026, bringing the total number of shares repurchased on the day to 7,100.