Cyprus is experiencing increasingly frequent and intense dust episodes and, against this backdrop, a new scientific study has quantified their direct impact on solar energy production.

The study found that severe dust events can reduce the sunlight reaching photovoltaic (PV) systems, and hence lower electricity production, by more than 20 per cent on otherwise clear-sky days.

It was conducted by researchers at the Climate and Atmosphere Research Center (CARE-C) of the Cyprus Institute, in collaboration with the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and industry partners.

According to its statement, the findings are of particular importance for Cyprus, given the growing frequency and intensity of dust outbreaks.

Crucially, the largest losses occur during otherwise clear-sky conditions, when solar generation would normally be strong.

During dust events, however, electricity output can drop sharply and unexpectedly, creating challenges for accurate forecasting and grid management.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers used a newly developed machine learning approach to analyse more than 1.6 million hourly data points and PV production records from 472 solar installations across Cyprus.

This enabled them to distinguish between the effects of clouds and mineral dust on solar radiation and to identify precisely when and by how much dust storms suppress solar energy production.

Such information is critical for power system planning and solar forecasting in dust-prone regions.

Study contributor Theodoros Christoudias, Associate Professor at CARE-C, the Cyprus Institute, said that “Dust outbreaks are among the most impactful stressors on solar energy systems in the Mediterranean,” adding that “Through this research we were able to directly quantify losses hour by hour, under real operating conditions.” T

his, he said, “improves forecasting accuracy and can help electricity system operators better prepare for sudden reductions in output and maintain grid stability.”

The research was carried out within the PV Dust project, which examines the impact of atmospheric dust on energy production across the Eastern Mediterranean.

The project is funded by the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility of the NextGenerationEU instrument, through the Cyprus Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).