Efforts are being made by the government to contain the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and minimise the impact on the farmers themselves and the supply chain, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said on Tuesday.

Speaking on state TV, Antoniou said the investigations would show how the disease spread from the north, however “the distances are so small, it was just a matter of time” for it to happen.

“Distances are exceptionally small, so it was something we had in mind. Measures are being taken to the extent that they can, due to the particularity of the situation in the buffer zone,” Antoniou explained.

Antoniou said the vaccines were on the way and the main issue was to stop the disease from spreading.

“There is no concern from consuming pasteurised milk and its derivatives. The people should not be worried and we should not increase the tension around the problem,” he added.

Antoniou said measures had been taken by the Veterinary Services, the farmers had been notified to be particularly careful and preventive measures were in place.

However, he pointed out that it was “difficult for the state to quarantine so many farms” and that “great effort by everyone is needed to contain the disease”.

Antoniou pointed out that the industry had been informed as early as December and measures had been updated.

Asked about responsibilities for the situation, Antoniou said that “at this point the investigation is not focusing on who is responsible […] at this moment the priority is for the disease not to spread.”