Eurobank on Tuesday announced that it acquired a total of 2,144,612 of its own shares on the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) between February 16, 2026 and February 20, 2026 as part of its ongoing strategic buyback.

The bank informs the public that these transactions were conducted within the framework of its established share buyback programme, according to an official announcement.

The current initiative follows a resolution of the bank’s board of directors dated October 22, 2025.

It serves as a continuation of the respective share buyback programme of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. which was approved by the resolution of its ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2025.

The bank confirmed the commencement of the current scheme following its announcement on December 12, 2025.

Approval for the plan was granted pursuant to the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of the Bank's Shareholders held on October 22, 2025.

The programme is being carried out in accordance with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

Trading during the five-day period resulted in a total cost of €8,494,183.55 for the financial institution.

The average purchase price across the entire week was calculated at €3.9607 per share.

All purchases were executed on the exchange through the bank’s member firm, Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

On February 16, 2026, the bank purchased 439,965 shares at an average price of €3.9574, with prices peaking at €4.0120 and dipping to a low of €3.9060.

The following day, February 17, 2026, saw the acquisition of 459,081 shares for a total value of €1,798,592.63.

Prices on that Tuesday ranged between a high of €3.9570 and a low of €3.8810.

Activity continued on February 18, 2026, when 403,164 shares were repurchased at the highest average price of the week, reaching €4.0082.

During that Wednesday session, the market price for the shares hit a weekly ceiling of €4.1160.

On February 19, 2026, the bank acquired 407,382 shares with a total value of €1,625,377.79 and a daily low price of €3.9610.

The final day of the reporting period, February 20, 2026, involved the purchase of 435,020 shares at an average cost of €3.9380.

These shares are referred to as own shares in the bank’s technical documentation.

The total volume of shares acquired during this specific window represents a significant portion of the bank’s capital management efforts.

Following the above purchases, Eurobank holds in total 16,373,828 of its own shares, according to the updated figures provided by the lender.