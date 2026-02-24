As Femme Fest Cyprus returns for its 5th edition, it expands to other cities. For the first time, the spring festival will take place in five different cities, happening simultaneously on Sunday, April 26. Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Ayia Napa will host the festival and continue raising awareness about gender equality.

The festival’s expansion hopes to widen its mission as well: to broaden the conversations on gender equality, highlight social, economic and political inequalities women face and take the public conversations to more neighbourhoods and communities around Cyprus.

The 2026 agenda has not been announced yet as a few months remain until the festival is realised. Visitors can expect open discussions on contemporary social issues, talks with special guests, workshops that focus on empowerment and breaking down stereotypes as well as artistic interventions.

Part of the programme each year is entertainment with live music, theatre, visual arts and booths from organisations working in the field, women creators and a children’s corner. More details are expected to be announced soon on www.femmefestcy.com.

5th Femme Fest Cyprus

Festival for the promotion of gender equality. April 26. Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos, and Ayia Napa. www.femmefestcy.com