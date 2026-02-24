Preparations for this year’s Fengaros festival have paused until further notice due to a lack of information regarding support from the deputy ministry of culture, the festival said on Tuesday.

“[Our] activities are temporarily put on hold until the deputy ministry of culture provides all cultural organisations with a formal statement and clear timeline regarding their annual support measures for 2026,” Fengaros said on social media.

The festival said that it had reached out to the ministry but received no response.

Citing “ongoing uncertainty”, the festival said the current ambiguity regarding government support for the event had jeopardised its planning, leaving it with no other choice than to halt ongoing preparations for this year’s edition.

“As things stand, communication with international and local artists, art workers, long-term partners and potential collaborators cannot proceed until clear and reliable information is made available to everyone,” it concluded.

Established in 2011, Fengaros festival has become one of Cyprus’ most well-known music and art festivals.

It is held annually in the first days of August, previously in Kato Drys in the Larnaca area and last year in Lumina, Kornos.

Over the last 15 years, the festival has expanded its scope to include the Fengaros music village, where local and international experts hold workshops on music production, and Fengaros High, a four-month programme for young musicians aimed at supporting them to showcase their work.

Neither Fengaros festival nor the deputy ministry of culture responded to the Cyprus Mail’s request for comment.