The fire service responded to a total of 184 calls for assistance in the week leading up to Sunday, including 92 fire incidents, it said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Tuesday, crews attended a further 33 calls for help.

Among the incidents, at 12.43pm on Monday a call was received about a fire in a storage room at a house in Vavla, Larnaca district. The fire brigade responded with two fire engines, bringing the blaze under control by 1.16pm.

Generators stored inside the room were damaged by the fire and heat.

Preliminary findings indicate the blaze was caused by an electrical fault during the operation of a diesel generator inside the storage area.

At 1.37pm, firefighters were called to a fire in a closed garage at a residence in Avgorou, Famagusta district.

Crews from nearby stations responded with two fire engines, bringing the incident under control by 2.03pm.

The garage and its contents sustained damage, with the fire attributed to an electrical fault in the premise’s wiring.

In Limassol, the fire brigade responded with four fire engines to a blaze at premises used as a storage area for amusement park rides.

The building and its contents suffered extensive damage, and part of the roof collapsed.

During firefighting operations, three pressurised gas cylinders were located and handled in accordance with safety procedures. The causes of the fire will be investigated.